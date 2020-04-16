From cookbook and reading clubs to sing-alongs, Library adds more online programs, groups

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While the doors to the Lexington Public Library’s six physical locations remain closed, the window to the library’s seventh – and virtual – branch remains open and thriving.

“Our virtual branch, which offers thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines, has been growing in popularity for the past few years,” said executive director Heather Dieffenbach. “March 2020 was unprecedented in many ways, including that we loaned a record number of titles from our virtual collection, totaling over 50,000. We are adding new content daily to keep up with increased demand for digital resources.”

The Virtual Branch launched its first online-only program in summer of 2019 and has since expanded its knowledgeable virtual services team to assist library staff with sharing their expertise online.

The following programs are scheduled as part of the Lexington Public Library’s ongoing digital offerings. Included are several great topics such as early literacy tips, a live musical performance, and mindful minute videos, with much more planned for the near future:

Cookbook Club: Mondays at 2pm on Facebook Live

Book Club for Short Reads: Mondays at 8pm on Facebook Live

Storytime Programs: Tuesdays at 11am on Facebook Live

Sing Along with Samya: Thursdays at 10am on Facebook Live

Tech Thursdays: live, online help to discuss Libby app, Lynda.com classes, and other technology questions Thursdays at 11am on Facebook Live

Storytime Program: Saturdays at 11am on Facebook Live

Genealogy Chat: Saturdays at 1pm on Facebook Live

Additional programs and services available anytime include:

Tales From the Kentucky Room Podcast Series

Checked Out: A Virtual Book Club (podcast)

Library Cooks Podcast

Lexington Walking Tours (downloadable)

Lexington Public Library’s Online Learning Collection

Lexington Public Library’s eLibrary on Libby and Flipster apps

LPL’s Digital Archives and Kentucky Room Online

“As in-person entertainment options are limited, we are proud that our Virtual Services can provide education and entertainment for everyone in Lexington and the surrounding counties,” Dieffenbach said.

Not a Library cardholder? Not a problem, just download the Libby app, and follow the prompts.

Residents must have a mobile phone number with a Fayette County billing address to complete the authentication process. For further assistance, visit https://www.lexpublib.org/how-do-i-get-library-card.

The library’s ever-expanding virtual services and online program lineups can be found at www.lexpublib.org.