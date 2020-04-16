Breeders’ Cup: Races still on for November at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The president of the Breeders’ Cup says the event is still scheduled to be held at Keeneland in November.

President and CEO Drew Fleming released a statement on Facebook on Thursday, saying the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships are still on for November 6 and 7.

He says if the event is ultimately canceled, ticket holders will receive a full refund.

The statement in its entirety is below:

To the fans and supporters of Breeders’ Cup,

The health and safety of the racing community, including its athletes, fans and workers, has always been Breeders’ Cup’s top priority. As we collectively navigate this uncharted and difficult time, I want to assure you that we are closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and working with Keeneland, relevant government authorities and public health experts to assess its potential impact on the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Based on what we know today, and with the event just under seven months away, we remain fully committed to conducting the World Championships at Keeneland on November 6 & 7.

If you have already purchased tickets to the 2020 Breeders’ Cup, or are thinking of doing so, please be assured that in the unfortunate event that we cancel the two-day World Championships, or conduct the event without live spectators, all ticket purchases will be fully refunded. Again, as of now, our intention is to hold the event as scheduled in November.

As this public health crisis continues to evolve daily, Breeders’ Cup is taking immediate action to help support backstretch communities and other industry stakeholders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To this end, Breeders’ Cup made an initial donation of $25,000 to the Race Track Chaplaincy of America (RTCA) that will be allocated to various local backstretch communities to help those most in need. Breeders’ Cup also donated 4,500 gloves, 2,000 hair covers, 1,200 Tyvek suits, 500 masks and 500 shoe covers to the State of Kentucky for medical professionals to treat COVID-19 patients. We will continue to look for opportunities to support our industry and the heroes on the front lines of the fight to treat patients and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

All of us must do our part to flatten the curve and support one another through this unprecedented time. We hope that you and your family are safe and healthy, and look optimistically to the fall when we can showcase the best of Thoroughbred racing over two amazing days at Keeneland.

Stay well,

Drew Fleming

President & CEO