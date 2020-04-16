Authorities searching for missing 71-year-old

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clark County authorities have issued a Golden Alert for a 71-year-old man with short-term memory loss and medical issues who was last seen Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s department, Edward Fugate, of 4180 Bybee Road in Winchester, was last seen at abut 11 a.m. Wednesday, although he was known to be at the Hartland Kroger in Lexington at abut 10 p.m. Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

He is described as 6-2, weighing 200 pounds with blue eyes, and partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a hat with his last name “Fugate” on it, a green Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

He was driving white Toyota Camry with Kentucky license plate 226RDG.

He has high blood sugar and failed to take his medicine Wednesday, according to a release from the Clark County Emergency Management.

Related Article: Family mourns man who died after going back into burning home

His wife, Gladys Fugate, using an app on her phone, was able to track him and somehow he ended up in Knoxville, Tenn. With the help of their daughter, they were able to get him back to Berea and then to Richmond. His last known location was in Lexington at the Hartland Kroger location around 10 p.m. Wednesday but when their son went there, he was gone, according to the statement.

Anyone with information should contact the Clark County Sheriffs Department at 859-744-4390.