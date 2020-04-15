Victim identified in deadly I-75 crash in Madison County

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Paint Lick woman has been identified as the victim of a deadly weather-related crash on I-75 in Madison County.

The Fayette County coroner says 79-year old Betty Gooding died from multiple blunt force trauma suffered in a single-vehicle accident just before 7:00 a.m. on Monday.

The coroner says Gooding was a passenger in a car that was traveling north on I-75 in Madison County that hydroplaned, hit a concrete barrier, veered off the interstate and over an embankment.

Investigators say Gooding was rushed to UK Hospital in Lexington where she died shortly after arriving.

Berea Police are in charge of the investigation.