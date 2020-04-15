WATCH: SouthLex baseball gets in a little ‘practice’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This normally would be a busy time of year for baseball players of all ages, playing games, getting in every moment of practice and working on skills.

Put the coronavirus pandemic put an end to that.

But even the youngest ages have found a way to work out — usually with a mom or dad involved — and stay in touch with their friends and teammates, even if they can’t be together.

The 2019 5-year-old Red All Stars of the South Lexington Baseball League recently got together ‘virtually’ for a game of “Quarantine Catch.”

Mary-Anne Gillespie shared their work out.