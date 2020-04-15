Senate confirms all but 1 of Beshear’s school board picks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Senate has confirmed all but one of Gov. Andy Beshear’s appointments to the state school board. The GOP-led Senate rejected the Democratic governor’s appointment of former longtime legislator David Karem Wednesday night. Karem has served as the school board’s chairman. Karem’s confirmation was defeated on a tie vote. He was a key architect of the state’s landmark education reform law enacted in 1990. The confirmation votes came in the final hours of this year’s legislative session. Beshear disbanded the former Kentucky Board of Education on his first day in office in December. He then recreated the board.

4/15/2020 8:20:03 PM (GMT -4:00)