Restaurant group, others partnering to serve first responders, front-line workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington-based restaurant group is teaming up with other groups to provide special services for first responders and health care workers during the coronavirus epidemic. And community partners and donors can join the effort to help even more.

Bruce Drake and Brian McCarty, owners of Bluegrass Hospitality Group which includes Malone’s, Harry’s, Drake’s, Aqua Sushi, OBC Kitchen and Malone’s Prime Events & Receptions, transitioned into a new business operation once the coronavirus shut down many businesses.

While they transitioned to carry-out and delivery, they also realized they had people and kitchen space who could help those at the front line of the coronavirus fight.

Now the group is cooking up a special spread for a deserving group. Sandwiches, salads and the famous mini burgers are being prepared for healthcare professionals, first responders, essential retail employees, and others.

In an effort to reach as many people as possible, the restaurant group is teaming up with businesses and individuals in the community who want to help. Members of the community can provide a meal for a local hero for $15 or sponsor an event for the group of their choice.

The restaurant group has partnered with Brett Construction Company, Commonwealth Economics, Keene Trace Golf Course, Dean Builds, White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics, For Friends and others to provide meals to deserving organizations.

To learn more about the Serving Our Heroes initiative, visit https://bluegrasshospitality.com/servingheroes/.