Restaurant group donates to relief efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Ohio-based restaurant group is donating $50,000 to restaurant worker relief efforts in Lexington and Louisville, Tennessee and Ohio where it has outlets.

The Jeff Ruby Foundation announced the dnations Wednesday to communities where Jeff Ruby Steakhouses are located.

To support restaurant workers in Cincinnati, Lexington, Louisville and Nashville, the foundation has donated $40,000 to the LEE Initiative’s Restaurant Relief Program, which launched in Louisville on March 17 offering furloughed restaurant workers to-go meals each night as well as grocery items such as diapers, toilet paper and baby food.

The LEE Initiative was launched by Edward Lee, the Louisville restaurateur who operates 610 Magnolia, with support from Makers Mark, and has expanded into other cities across America including Cincinnati and Lexington and will soon expand to Nashville.

“Once the state mandates were ordered to shutter all in-restaurant dining, Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment made the painful decision to furlough 600 of its service and culinary staff,” said Britney Ruby Miller, president of the restaurant group with seven steak houses throughout the Midwest. “We have been collaborating closely with the National and Ohio Restaurant Associations to help navigate these uncharted waters and ensure we’re able to bring back each of our employees as quickly as possible.”