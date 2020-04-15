Rand Avenue shooting victim dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 54-year-old Scott County man who was the victim in a shooting on Rand Avenue in Lexington earlier this month has died.

Richard B. Williams, of Stamping Ground, died Tuesday, April 14, in Scott County, Lexington Police said in a statement.

Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, April 5, Lexington officers responded to Rand Avenue and Engman Avenue, where Williams was found suffering a gunshot wound.

Scott County Coroner John Goble assisted with the investigation, according to the release.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact investigators by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.