Nearly 26,000 customers remain without electricity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Almost 26,000 Kentucky Power customers are in their third day without electricity, the utility said Wednesday.

Perry, Pike, Letcher, Leslie, Knott, Floyd, and Breathitt remain among the hardest hit.

As of 10 a.m., power had been restored to about 37,000 customers who were among the 62,449 who lost power during storms Sunday night and Monday morning. But almost 26,000 still are without power and for some, it may be several more days, the utility said in its morning update.

“Thousands of customers will have power restored over the next several days, but restoration for some could extend into early next week. Specific estimated restoration times will be available as more damage is assessed,” the utility said in a release.

In some cases, damage is in mountainous terrain and crews are having to carry equipment in by hand, the utility said.

The following counties are experiencing the majority of the outages:

291 customers in Breathitt County (Jackson, Haddix and surrounding areas)

1,993 customers in Floyd County (Bypro, Martin, Weeksbury, Wheelwright and surrounding areas)

4,167 customers in Knott County (Hindman, Pippa Passes, Topmost, Pine Top and surrounding areas)

4,676 customers in Leslie County (Hyden, Wooten, Stinnett and surrounding areas)

4,847 customers in Letcher County (Isom, Whitesburg and surrounding areas)

6,024 customers in Perry (Hazard, Chavies and surrounding areas)

4,600 customers in Pike County (South Pikeville, Shelbiana, Raccoon, Virgie, South Williamson, Phelps, McCarr, McAndrews and surrounding areas)

As crews are out making repairs, the damage numbers continue to climb and some sections of the distribution grid are being rebuilt:

180 broken power poles, with damage to associated equipment. And this number is expected to climb.

More than 500 of spans of distribution wire damaged. In addition, 18 large spans of transmission wires damaged and nearly half of those are repaired.

Fifteen substations lost their transmission feed but all have been restored as of this morning. This is an important step that allows crews to make repairs along the circuits, ultimately restoring power to customers.

More than 1,000 company and business partners are responding to restore power, according to Kentucky Power.

Crews from AEP sister companies and from other utilities across several states are in the area to assist. Some areas are not truck-accessible and are in mountainous, rugged terrain, meaning crews are carrying equipment and walking/climbing to areas that need repaired.

Clear weather over the next few days will help as restoration continues.

Kentucky Power works to restore power using the most efficient means possible.

First, crews address outage cases that affect hospitals, emergency services, public safety facilities, public buildings, emergency shelters and other public utilities. After that, crews address residential and business/commercial customers.

Outages that affect higher numbers of customers without power are typically addressed before outages affecting fewer customers. The idea is to restore service to the greatest number of customers as quickly as possible.

Consequently, outage cases that affect small groups or single customers are addressed later in the restoration effort. Power restoration crews work until all customers have power restored.

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.

Customers also can get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.kentuckypower.com/alerts. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.