Lexington police investigate early-morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that left a man injured.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to a shots-fired call at about 4:35 a.m. in a residential area at the intersection of Pimlico Parkway and Bowie Drive. The man was found in a car with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to UK Medical Center by the Lexington Fire Department, police said.

Investigators said they have little information about why the man was there, what happened or suspects.

The area is near the back side of Tates Creek Golf Course between Tates Creek and Alumni drives.