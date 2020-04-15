Leadership Lexington applications available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the community’s handling of the current coronavirus epidemic demonstrates, leaders always are important to the community.

And developing the next grew always should be in progress, developing future leaders with knowledge and insight they can use to make a difference.

Leadership Lexington is here to help local businesses and organizations strengthen their leadership potential.

Since 1979, this nationally recognized leadership development program has been cultivating Lexington leaders, producing more than 1,600 graduates from this highly informative, educational, and results-oriented leadership development program.

Graduates of the program have impacted our city in areas such as youth mentoring, public art, healthy living, hunger relief, community engagement, and more.

Leadership Lexington gives participants the opportunity to better understand our city and to prepare for the challenges it faces by listening and learning from today’s leaders. This educational opportunity broadens participants’ perspectives and allows them to gain increased understanding of community dynamics and public issues.

Class members meet in different locations around the area each month from August through June with a major program topic covered by knowledgeable speakers and panels, tours, group activities, demonstrations, and class discussions.

Sessions include topics covering government, education, public safety, economic development, arts, equine, diversity, health and human services, and leadership development.

As part of the program, class members participate in community projects where they practice and apply leadership skills in a group experience, work with community leaders, gain in-depth understanding of a community organization and/or community need and make a positive difference in the lives of others. Project work is done outside of regular day session meetings.

HOW TO APPLY FOR LEADERSHIP LEXINGTON:

Applications for the 2020-21 Leadership Lexington program are available on-line now at www.commercelexington.com/application.html, with completed applications to be submitted by Friday, May 15, 2020. Residents and individuals who work in the Lexington area are eligible to apply for Leadership Lexington. Applicants must be employed by firms that are active members of Commerce Lexington. For more information, contact Amy Stout, Director of Leadership Development, at astout@commercelexington.com.