Lawmakers override Beshear’s line-item budget vetoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have pushed aside the Democratic governor’s line-item vetoes of state spending bills. The action came on the final day of Kentucky’s pandemic-shortened legislative session. The GOP-led House and Senate voted Wednesday to override selective vetoes that Gov. Andy Beshear made to the one-year executive branch budget bill as well as other budget and revenue bills. Lawmakers also took up a final batch of bills on the final day of this year’s session. Wednesday was the 53rd day of the session that was scheduled to last 60 days.

4/15/2020 6:18:42 PM