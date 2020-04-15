Lane closures, delays possible on New Circle Thursday and Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tests on the loop synchronization for traffic signals could cause lane closures and traffic delays Thursday and Friday on New Circle Road.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, existing loops in the asphalt are examined for their functioning condition prior to resurfacing.

According to the state, the work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday on New Circle Road between Boardwalk/Colesbury Circle (milepoint 10.027) and Trade Center Drive (milepoint 13.190).