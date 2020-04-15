KSP looking for missing Hart County woman

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green is conducting an investigation into a missing Hart County woman.

Jeana D. Jewell, 35, of Horse Cave, was last seen Monday, April 13 in the Horse Cave community of Hart County.

Jewell is described as a white female, 5-4 tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt near her residence on Walker Stewart Road.

Anyone with is asked to contact KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010