IRS launches second portal to check money status

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Millions across the country can expect to see more money in their bank accounts this week.

The Internal Revenue Service has started sending out stimulus payments.

The IRS started sending out stimulus checks today.

The first payments are going to those who have already filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and authorized the IRS to make a direct deposit if they were due a refund.

Within that group, those with the lowest incomes will get their checks first.

Social security recipients will also automatically receive their payments, even if they haven’t filed a return.

Paper checks are expected to be sent in early May to taxpayers who didn’t get their payment through direct deposit, although this process is expected to take as long as twenty weeks.

There’s a way to track when your stimulus check will hit your bank account.

The Internal Revenue Service created an online tool, called “Get My Payment,” that can be used to check on the status of your money.

It launched Wednesday and is available here.

All you’ll need to do is enter your social security number, date of birth and mailing address in order to track your payment.

You can also direct the IRS to deposit the check directly into your account.

For others, the IRS launched a web site Monday for them to sign up. The portal applies to a number of people.

The “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” is a web portal where Americans who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 can submit personal information to the IRS so that they can receive payments.

“The ‘Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here’ web portal is a tool for Americans who are not required to file tax returns to make sure they receive their payment as quickly and safely as possible,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “Our teams at Treasury and the IRS are working around the clock to ensure American workers and families receive their Economic Impact Payments.”

Go to IRS.gov and click on the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” button. The tool will request basic information to confirm eligibility, calculate and send the Economic Impact Payments.

You can find more information on that here.