Floyd County adds two more coronavirus cases, including 21-month-old

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One of the youngest coronavirus cases in the state is among the first three cases in Floyd County, according to the health department there.

Tuesday, the department confirmed a 21-month-old is among the three. The other is a 64-year-old woman. The first case, a 22-year-old man, was announced Tuesday morning and the other two were announced late Tuesday afternoon.

Experts say the coronavirus seldom shows up in children although nationwide about 10 percent have been in people under 15.

“Test numbers are increasing daily with reports coming in from 5 different labs. As more people are being tested our positive cases will grow. To help control the spread we are asking everyone to practice staying healthy at home. The more you are out and about increases your individual risks of getting and or spreading this virus,” the department said in an online post.

“We have started the investigation process and will be working with those who will need to self quarantine. Please #stayhealthyathome. Thank you to all of you who are working to help our community get through this. We need everyone to do their part to help,” it concluded.