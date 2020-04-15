Florida woman charged with forging checks stolen in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Florida woman has been charged in connection with a theft and mail fraud network that broke into a postal mailbox in Georgetown, Ky.

According to Georgetown Police, who worked with the economic crimes unit in Hialeah, Fla., Glenda Santana Valdes, of Hialeah, Fla., was charged Tuesday with multiple felony counts of forgery and theft.

Police investigators say Valdes deposited and cashed stolen checks using her bank accounts, as well as helped others to commit “large scale fraud at multiple banks” in the Hialeah/Miami Florida area, according to a Georgetown Police Facebook post.

The investigation began in Georgetown when thieves broke into a United States Post Office Mailbox and stole a large amount of mail. Georgetown investigators, including Officer Ryan Hill, first learned many checks had been cashed in the Hialeah area and contacted detectives there.

Through the joint investigation, officers identified Valdes and her connection with the forged checks.