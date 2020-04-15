Travel Advisory: City of Prestonsburg closes bridge

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Prestonsburg on Wednesday closed the bridge on KY 114 until further notice.

The city didn’t immediately say what led to the closure, other than more information would be forthcoming.

- Advertisement -

The bridge is used to take drivers from U.S. 23 to West Prestonsburg.

There is a detour in place. Drivers can use University Drive from U.S. 23 and U.S. 460, or use KY 302 to South Lake Drive.

*Note: The photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of the Prestonsburg Police Department.