Alzheimer’s Association offers virtual, support programs for caregivers,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than five million Americans, including 75,000 in Kentucky living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter is offering free virtual education programs and support groups by phone in the coming weeks to help all Kentucky caregivers and their families.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.

“It is always important that caregivers have access to resources.” said Bari Lewis, director of community outreach for the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter. “But right now COVID-19 is altering our lives on a daily basis and meeting the needs of care partners, caregivers and those living with memory loss and dementia is especially critical.

“Association resources through alz.org and the 24/7 Helpine, as well as these programs offered online and by phone, allow us to connect and provide necessary information and support even amid the current crisis,” Lewis added.

Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.

Upcoming virtual education programs include:

— April 20 – Caring & Sharing Support Group

— April 21 – Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior

— April 22 – Dementia Conversations

— April 29 – Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips From the Latest Research

For a complete list of upcoming programs, or to register for one, call the Helpline (800.272.3900).

The Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.

In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected®, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.

More than 16 million family and friends, including 274,000 in Kentucky provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States. To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19.

