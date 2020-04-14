WATCH: For these high schoolers, the ‘prom’ must go on

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Who says prom was cancelled? It all depends on the definition of cancelled.

Scott Cunty High School’s prom was supposed to be last weekend, but the coronavirus shutdown took care of that.

But Madison Scott and her friends weren’t going to miss some of the importanbt moments…like getting ready and showing off glitz and glam.

And they took to social media to show off to their friends.