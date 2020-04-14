University of Kentucky helping potential future students online

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – Many colleges and universities are being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak by no longer allowing students on campus.

This includes the University of Kentucky, they’ve had to move everything online.

They are providing virtual campus tours, virtual information sessions where students can talk with admission counselors and other college representatives and they’ve become flexible with documents because students may not have access to certain information such as test scores.

Scott McDonald, the Dean of Undergraduate Admissions, said they are just trying to make everything as easy as possible during a difficult time for everyone.

He said the transition has been tough for everyone.

“I think we’re seeing sort of an increase in students around the state that maybe were going out of the state initially that maybe want to stay a little bit closer to home because of finances or just because of the unknown of the virus and so we’re certainly willing to work with those students,” McDonald said.

He said he knows students are ready to get back on campus and continue their four-year experience at UK so they are doing everything they can to make sure it is safe for students when the time comes.

McDonald says moving forward they will probably continue to have a strong online presence so in the future they are more prepared.