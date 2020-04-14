Staying sober during the coronavirus outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Social isolation is hard for most of us. People rely on social-interaction and need that sense of community to keep them on track.

Like those in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. It may be hard right now to stay sober since society’s safety net is temporarily gone.

Erich Karsner is 17 months sober.

This is what sobriety usually looks like for him:

“Going to meetings, communicating with my sponsor, just going to social gatherings,” says Erich Karsner, a recovering addict.

These are all things not possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a little bit different now. Mostly it’s Zoom meetings, basically all you can do. I’ve been talking to my sponsor over the phone,” says Karsner.

Karsner says thankfully for him, going virtual works. But for others, it may not be enough.

“People in early sobriety may be struggling with this. Human interaction is very important and I really believe going to AA meetings, seeing your friends, and your sponsor and just interacting with other people is very important,” says Karsner.

The Hope Center says this is a hard time for some of the people living in its emergency shelters.

“So, we do see some of our clients who are struggling and also missing family because they’re used to being able to see them,” explains Carrie Thayer with the Hope Center.

That’s why it’s now offering virtual alcoholics-anonymous and narcotics-anonymous meetings.

Clients sit six feet apart and view the meeting on a projector screen.

“They’re still hearing the same message and getting the same support,” says Thayer.

The only way it isn’t what they’re used to is because there are now fewer people in the meeting rooms to practice social distancing.

“Quantrell Auto Group did donate six laptop computers which are needed to make this possible and also Voices of Hope has been a really great partner in making the virtual meetings and speakers possible,” says Thayer.

The Hope Center and Karsner want those in recovery to know there are resources available.

Karsner says this difficult time will test you but don’t let it break you.

“In recovery there are setbacks but you just gotta push through ’em. This is just really to show how strong someone can be to stay sober,” says Karsner.

Below are the links the Hope Center is using for its virtual meetings:

https://www.intherooms.com/public/register

http://aa-intergroup.org/directory.php

https://virtual-na.org/meetings/

https://www.youtube.com/ and search for AA or NA speaker meetings

The Hope Center could use two additional laptops for recovery and telehealth. If interested in donating, contact Carrie Thayer at cthayer@hopectr.org or 859-509-7110.