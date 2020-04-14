State police investigate man’s death while in custody

GLASGOW, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who died Tuesday morning while being taken into custody by the Glasgow Police Department.

According to a KSP release, Glasgow Police responded to a call at about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday of a man inside a house on Cleveland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Jeremy Marr, of Glasgow, outside the residence. As they were trying to arrest him, officers realized he was having an apparent medical emergency and called an ambulance, according to the KSP release.

Marr was taken to T.J. Samson Hospital by Barren/Metcalfe EMS, where he was pronounced dead. Marr’s body has been taken to State Medical Examiners Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

The KSP was called at about 8:15 a.m., according to the release. The ongoing death investigation is being conducted by Lieutenant Chris Baker. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Post 3 personnel, Glasgow Police Department, and Barren/Metcalf EMS.