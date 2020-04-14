Six student-athletes receive state Ag scholarships

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Six Kentucky high school student-athletes involved in agriculture have been named the 2020 Ag Athletes of the Year by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

“These scholarships will help these students offset the ever-increasing cost of continuing their education at a college or vocational school. I congratulate them and wish them well as they pursue their education, wherever they choose to go,” state Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said in presenting the honors.

Two $2,000 scholarships and four $1,000 scholarships were awarded. The honorees are:

Outstanding Ag Athlete of the Year: William Garrett, Bethlehem High School in Bardstown ($2,000)

Outstanding Ag Athlete of the Year: Ellie McGowan, Crittenden County ($2,000)

Marisa Brown, Menifee County

Konnor Mason, South Warren

Abigail Mattingly, Washington County

Sherman Moran, Mason County

Ninety student-athletes, 54 females and 36 males, applied for the 2020 Ag Athlete Awards, and a committee selected the winners.

The one-time scholarships, payable to an institution of higher learning, are awarded to high school seniors involved in athletics and agriculture who plan on continuing their education at a two- or four-year institution or trade school.

The scholarships are supported by the “Ag Tag” Fund, which is financed by voluntary donations from Kentucky motorists when they buy or renew their farm vehicle license plates.

The Ag Athletes of the Year are usually revealed and presented with awards by Commissioner Quarles during the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen State Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, but the 2020 tournament was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.