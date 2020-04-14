Road work, lane closures set for two Jessamine County roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Road repair and paving will cause traffic delays on two Jessamine County roads, starting Thursday.

According to the state Transportation Cabinet, alternating lane closures will allow the motorists to get through the work zones but there could be delays.

The work is scheduled 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 16 through April 20 with no work on Saturday or Sunday, according to the state.

Sulphur Well Pike/KY 39

alternating lane closures will be in effect between Pollard Pike (milepoint 1.735) and Watts Mill Road (milepoint 4.595)

East Hickman Road/KY 1981

alternating lane closures will be in effect between Union Mill Road/KY 169 (milepoint 3.668) and Tates Creek Road/KY 1974 (milepoint 6.130)

Flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct motorists.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.