Police need help finding, identifying storage unit bandits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is looking for two suspects
and working to identify a third person wanted in
connection with a rash of thefts at residential storage facilities.
According to police, Justin Michael Fletcher and Dezera Fryman, both 31, have active warrants for burglary charges.
Investigators believe Fletcher and Fryman are responsible for stealing items from more than a dozen storage units, including antique silver and firearms. The thefts date from
March 19 through April 6.
Police have a third suspect caught on surveillance video who who was an accomplice to Fletcher and Fryman during one of the burglaries. Investigators need to know who and where he is.
Anyone with information about Fletcher and/or Fryman’s whereabouts or with information about the identity of the third suspect is asked to contact Lexington Police.
Tips may be submitted several ways:
- By calling (859) 258-3600 to speak with an officer
- Through www.LexIDme.com
- Anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers | www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or (859) 253-2020
- Text-a-Tip by starting the text message with LEXPD, followed by the information, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)