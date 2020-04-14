In-person court proceedings halted through May

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Except for some emergency situations, most in-person court proceedings in Kentucky are now halted through May 31, under orders handed down Tuesday by the state Supreme Court.

The provisions are the continued response to trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kentucky Supreme Court initially called for the suspension from March 16 through April 10, and then extended that to April 24.

The courts said the six-week extension will give, lawyers, court staff, victims and families time to plan and know what is happening.

Leaving room for emergencies, the Court said judges should use telephonic or video technology for all necessary hearings, take care of matters that don’t require hearings, and expedite cases where possible without risking coronavirus exposure.