Lawmakers sent Marsy’s Law to ballot, override vetoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky lawmakers have finished work on a proposal that would add a series of crime victims’ rights to the state’s Constitution.

And the move immediately drew fire from one group, even before state voters cast their ballots on the issue.

- Advertisement -

And lawmakers had their say on Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes as they wrapped up their session.

The Republican-led legislature returned to the state Capitol for its wrap-up session amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lawmakers voted to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and took final action on a batch of bills sent to the governor.

Legislators are expected to return Wednesday, the last day of the 2020 session, to take up Beshear’s five line-item budget vetoes and revenue measures. Beshear issued those vetoes Monday.

The measure that will go back to voters is known as Marsy’s Law. It was returned to the statewide ballot during a flurry of action by lawmakers on Tuesday after the House approved the proposal. The Senate had approved it in February.

Marsy’s Law has been here before. Voters approved the amendment in 2018 but the state Supreme Court threw it out, because its entire text was not on the ballot approved by voters.

The proposal does several things, and includes some additions this time around. Besides giving rights to victims that basically are the same as those who are charged, the new version mandates victims be notified in advance of any sentence pardon or commutation.

Marsy’s Law has a lot of supporters, but others, like the American Civil Liberties Union warned the proposal is flawed.

“The ACLU of Kentucky firmly believes that crime victims deserve justice. At the same time, we oppose this effort to change Kentucky’s Constitution to include these supposed victims’ rights. The Marsy’s Law campaign is a national effort, backed by millions of out-of-state dollars, that seeks a specific list of changes to state constitutions that undermine a bedrock principle of our legal system: the presumption of innocence,” said ACLU-KY Staff Attorney Heather Gatnarek.

“Marsy’s Law uses inconsistent and confusing language that would create significant unintended consequences. We know this because other states that have implemented Marsy’s Law have faced many challenges, including a lack of transparency in the justice system; unlikely groups, like police departments, claiming victim status; and astronomical implementation costs,” Gatnarek continued.

Kentucky voters previously weighed-in on Marsy’s Law, but they weren’t given complete information on the ballot about what this change to Kentucky’s Constitution would mean. With the additional information now available, we hope voters will reject this measure.”

Mostly along party lines, the House and Senate overrode the governor’s previous vetoes of House Bills 150, 195 and 336. They now become law.

Citin the public’s right to know, Beshear vetoed HB 195 in late March. That bill id away with requirements for local governments in counties with less than 80,000 to post legal notices in their local newspaper.

House Bill 336 moves back the deadline on when candidates for governor must choose a running mate as lieutenant governor from January to August of an election year.

The Senate also voted to override Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 2, the controversial Voter ID bill that requires voters to present government-issued photo identification in order to cast a ballot. Secretary of State Michael Aams poushed the proposal.

The Senate also overrode Senate Bill 5, requiring a local government council to approve any tax increase proposed by a special taxing district, such as a sewer district or library board.

The House is expected to take up those overrides Tuesday night.