Laurel County reports second coronavirus death

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus epidemic is beginning to

reach deeper into southeastern Kentucky.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a second death since Sunday. Meanwhile, Jackson County has reported its second death at a nursing home.

Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, confirmed the second death in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“We are saddened to report this and ask that you keep the family of this individual in your thoughts and prayers,” Hensley wrote.

The first patient died Sunday after checking into the hospital earlier in the weekend with symptoms. The coronavirus test was confirmed after the patient’s death.