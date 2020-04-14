Keeneland donates merchandise proceeds to help hungry

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Keeneland is giving back to the community through its 2020 merchandise sales.

The track is selling memorabilia like posters and other items that would have been on sale during the April racing season, which the track canceled to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The company says 100 percent of proceeds will go to Nourish Lexington, the organization started to provide meals and other services to restaurant workers and others whose jobs were impacted by the epidemic.

The Kentucky Derby is also donating a percentage of its proceeds to help those affected by the virus.