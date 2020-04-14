Jackson County death highlights speed with which virus can spread

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The death of a nursing home resident in Annville in Jackson County highlights how fast the coronavirus can spread through a small facility.

The patient died Friday at Jackson Manor and the small facility, which has about 50 beds, has most if not all of Jackson County’s coronavirus cases.

The facility is owned by Louisville-based Signature Health.

It has 21 residents in quarantine and 19 staff members who have tested positive as the virus has swept into the facility quickly. Two of the staff members don’t live in Jackson County, according to the company.

In a statement, Signature Health said:

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that Signature HealthCARE of Jackson Manor confirms the passing of one of its residents who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, Signature HealthCARE of Jackson Manor has 21 positive resident cases in its COVID19 only unit, and 19 positive staff members, 2 of which live outside of Jackson County. All staff who tested positive for the virus will not return to work without special and verified medical clearance.

“Every resident loss, no matter the reason, is devastating for our entire facility,” said Chris Cox, Chief Operating Officer for Signature HealthCARE. “We consider all of our residents, family. The care, dedication and relentless commitment of our staff, for every resident, comes from a compassion that grows from a strong relationship that builds into that family. In this very difficult time, Signature HealthCARE of Jackson Manor asks that you keep this resident’s family in your thoughts and prayers as their loss is the greatest of all.”

“In this battle against a viral enemy that changes daily, Signature HealthCARE of Jackson Manor remains strongly committed to continuing the fight, and taking every precaution possible to protect our residents and staff. That is reason number one, why Signature HealthCARE of Jackson Manor took the initiative to house one of the region’s few COVID-19 only care units.

“This was done to care for those who need us most right now in our community. The COVID-19 only unit houses all positive COVID-19 residents in the facility. More severe resident cases will be transported to area hospitals as warranted and directed by the residents’ physicians.

“Signature HealthCARE of Jackson Manor continues to work in close partnership with our

hospitals, the local health department and state agencies in this transition, with our residents’ and staff safety being our top priority. It is also our priority to stay in contact with our residents’ families and loved ones to share information and we appreciate the positive feedback we’ve received. We also continue to focus on keeping our residents uplifted and connected using alternate methods of communication for families, including telehealth, social media, and the mailing of cards and letters. The response has been phenomenal!

“At this time, we ask your respect and understanding as our facility and our resident’s family mourns this heartbreaking loss.”