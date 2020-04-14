Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels donates $1 million to Team Kentucky Fund

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels made the largest gift in the organization’s long history by donating $1 million to the Team Kentucky Fund.

The fund was established by the state following the coronavirus outbreak to help Kentuckians who lost their job because of the virus with rent, utilities and other needs.

- Advertisement -

“Our trustees decided to take a leadership position with this specific $1 million donation to the Team Kentucky Fund when Governor Beshear called upon Kentuckians to come together and help provide aid and hope where it is most urgently needed,” said Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels Executive Director Col. Sherry Crose.

Kentucky Colonels are honoring the historic heritage of caring which began with assistance with the Great Flood of 1937.

To learn more about the Team Kentucky Fund or to make a tax deductible donation, click here.