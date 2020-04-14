Floyd County confirms first coronavirus case

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Floyd County has become the latest in the state to confirm its first case of the coronavirus.

The Floyd County Health Department reported the case Tuesday. It’s in a 22-year-old man who is “doing well” and self-quarantined at home, according to the health department statement.

Health staff have begun tracking down people with whom the man has had contact who might be at risk of contracting the virus and advising them of health precautions.

Health Department Directr Thursa Sloan said her agency realized it would only be a matter of time before the first case was confirmed.

“There will likely be more cases in the days and weeks ahead,” Sloan said in a statement.

Several other Southeastern Kentucky counties still have not had their first case, but state leaders warn the virus already likely is there.

According to the state’s web site — www.kycovid19.ky.gov — those include Megoffin, Elliott, Wolfe, Lee, Estill, Clay, Harlan, Bell, Garrard, Lincoln, Robertson and Casey counties.