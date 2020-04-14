Bullitt County church threatens to sue Kentucky

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Bullitt County church that held in-person Easter services, defying an order by Governor Andy Beshear, is threatening to sue the state.

About 50 church members at the Maryville Baptist Church attended services in person, despite an executive order from the governor not to gather in groups to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

State Police informed the church-goers their license plate was recorded and the health department would be contacting them about self-quarantining.

The church says it now plans to file a federal lawsuit, claiming it was targeted.

“To actually target individuals because the name on the outside of the building is a church rather than a Home Depot, Walmart, Kmart or Kroger is unconstitutional,” Liberty Counsel attorney Mathew Staver said.

Constitutional Attorney Mitchel Denham says the state constitution gives the governor the authority to disperse crowds during a state of emergency like a pandemic.

“…that chapter gives him very broad authority to limit gathering of this nature across the board,” Denham said.

This was the second time the church openly defied the governor’s order.

It held in-person services the Sunday before.