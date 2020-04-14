Agency has energy assistance funds available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Community Action Council has LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance) Crisis funding to assist eligible households residing in the counties of Bourbon, Fayette, Harrison and Nicholas with their energy bills.

This federal funding will be available at least through April 30, 2020.

Even though utility companies have announced they are suspending disconnections during the threat of COVID-19, funding is available now to assist eligible households who have either a past due notice or a disconnect notice. Households facing eviction and have utilities included in their rent may also be eligible for assistance.

For eligible households with natural gas or electric as a heat source and a late/past due notice, the Council can provide a payment of 50 percent of the overdue amount.

Overall, eligibility and the amount of the benefit is determined by income, household size, housing type, fuel type, and geographic location. Families do not have to own their home or pay energy bills directly to be eligible for assistance.

Applicants must have the following to apply:

1. Proof of Social Security number for each member of the household.

2. Proof of income for the previous month for all adults 18 and older in the household.

3. Most recent heating bill or verification from a landlord that heating expenses are included in rent.

4. Birth dates of all household members.

5. Photo identification of the applicant

Community Action Council’s office are closed to the public and all services and applications are being completed by telephone. If households are unsure if they qualify, they are encouraged to call 859-233-4600, Monday-Friday from 8:30AM-5:00PM.

Community Action Council for Lexington-Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison and Nicholas counties, Inc. is a private, non-profit human service provider with 55 years of experience preventing, reducing and eliminating poverty. The Council operates extensively in the four core counties of Lexington-Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison and Nicholas, working alongside its participants to create opportunities for individuals and families to become self-sufficient.