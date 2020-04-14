More than 39,000 still without power as of 10 a.m. Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than 39,000 Kentucky Power customers remain without power in counties east and southeast of Lexington, even with more than 500 personnel working on repairs, the utility said during its 10:30 a.m. update Tuesday.

The damage, mostly broken poles and lines and trees across lines stemmed from storms that swept through the region Sunday night and early Monday.

- Advertisement -

At the peak, 59,000 customers were without power and damage assessments and repairs will continue for the “next several days,” the utility said.

Tuesday, the utility is focusing on the hardest hit areas that include communities in Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties.

As of 10 a.m. today, more than 20,000 customers have been restored with 39,000 remaining.

The following counties are experiencing the majority of the outages, but nearly every county is affected.

Breathitt 933

Floyd 2,780

Johnson 352

Knott 4,706

Leslie 5,535

Letcher 6,644

Martin 211

Perry 10,072

Pike 9,585

Residents are asked not to approach repair teams for both safety reasons and to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Stopping crews who are working in your area also slows down the process.

Nearly 500 personnel are already working to address outages. Approximately 300 additional damage assessors and line personnel from other states have joined our restoration teams this morning.

While the number of customers without power is improving, because the damage is so extensive and widespread, total restoration will is still several days away. Estimated times for restoration for specific areas should be available by Tuesday evening, the utility said.

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.

Customers also can get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.kentuckypower.com/alerts. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.

High winds can cause fallen trees and downed power lines. Kentucky Power warns customers to be aware of broken limbs and branches and to stay away from all downed lines. Never touch downed power lines no matter how harmless they look. It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line. All downed lines should be considered energized and dangerous. Also, never touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, since they can conduct electricity. Keep children and pets away from this potential hazard. Call Kentucky Power at 1-800-572-1113 to report hazards.

Customers are reminded that during storm restoration situations, Kentucky Power tree crews clear rights of way of trees and move on to the next location. Kentucky Power does not return to remove the cut trees. Property owners are responsible for removal. Kentucky Power asks for your patience and understanding during the restoration process.