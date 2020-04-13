State expands drive-through testing to more in Franklin County, to start in Kenton; sign up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The first round of drive-through testing went well Monday and testing is being expanded slightly for Tuesday and Wednesday opening the way for more people to register.

“Go online tonight and register,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily briefing Monday, referring to people who live in Franklin or a contiguous county and meet one of the three tiers.

- Advertisement -

The location is the Franklin County Fairgrounds. And starting Wednesday, it will be available in Kenton County so residents of that and surrounding counties can register now for spots that start Wednesday.

According to Beshear, 97 people were tested Monday. And the first testing hopes to get to 250 a day on the way to testing 20,000 people statewide.

Kentuckians can register at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).

People who are health care workers, who are over 65 or have high risk conditions, and people who don’t have high risk conditions but are showing symptoms should register if they live in Franklin or the surrounding counties.

People seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Those who are eligible for the testing, include CDC priority 1 and 2 Criteria for testing includes persons with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) who:

Are health care workers

Are first responders (EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement)

Are 65-years of age or older

Have a chronic health condition (heart disease, lung disease or an immune system-lowering condition like diabetes)

Those eligible will next select a testing location and appointment time. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete. When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up for check-in, until a health care practitioner comes to the car to provide patient the test.

The Governor and President of Kroger Health, Colleen Lindholz, thanked project partners UPS, Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, Kentucky Department of Public Health, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky National Guard and Franklin County for helping make this possible.

“We are excited about this and think it is going to be an incredible benefit to the Commonwealth. The potential in this program can almost double to amount of testing we have right now,” said Governor Beshear.

“Kroger Health’s vision is to help people live healthier lives, and it has never been more important as we help to expand testing across the Commonwealth,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. “This work, like all work we do, is guided by our values and our promise- to Feed the Human Spirit. We continue to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities. That is why Kroger and The Little Clinic will be donating all professional services at drive-thru testing facilities, these services include ordering and observing the COVID-19 tests.

Kentuckians can register at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).

People seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Those who are eligible for the testing, include CDC priority 1 and 2. Criteria for testing includes persons with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) who:

Are health care workers

Are first responders (EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement)

Are 65-years of age or older

Have a chronic health condition (heart disease, lung disease or an immune system-lowering condition like diabetes)

Those eligible will next select a testing location and appointment time. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete. When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up for check-in, until a health care practitioner comes to the car to provide patient the test.

The drive-thru testing locations will feature a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger has determined that this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while also conserving the amount of personal protective equipment that is utilized.

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. The Franklin County testing site is estimated to handle 250 tests per day.