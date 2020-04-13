Sign work to cause traffic delays in Fayette, Jessamine counties

FAYETTE/JESSAMINE COUNTIES. Ky. (WTVQ) – Sign work on two busy roads could cause some traffic delays in Fayette and Jessamine counties Monday.

Until 4 p.m., Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be working on the inner loop of New Circle Road between mile posts 12.603 and 13 leading to exit 13 at Winchester Road in Fayette County.

- Advertisement -

In Jessamine County, crews will be working northbound on Nicholasville Road at milepoint 8.167 at Wilmore Road/Highway 29.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.