MacGinnis was consensus first-team selection to the All-SEC team from 2014–2018.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The Los Angeles Rams have signed former Cat Austin MacGinnis.

We’ve agreed to terms with former XFL kicker Austin MacGinnis + former CFL kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 13, 2020

MacGinnis most recently played for the Dallas Renegades as a part of the XFL.

He went 10-for-10 while with the Renegades.

During his senior season with Kentucky, MacGinnis became the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky football history.