Plan Now: I-75 ramp closure coming

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The northbound Interstate 75 on-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be closed temporarily next week as crews perform pavement operations as part of the I-75 widening project.

The ramp will close Sunday, April 19, at 7 p.m. and reopen Friday, April 24, at 6 a.m.

Motorists will detour via U.S. 25 to KY 461 and reconnect with U.S. 25 to access the on-ramp and Exit 62 (Renfro Valley). Signs will be posted along detour route.

The starting date and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.