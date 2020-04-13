New cases, deaths push state past grim marks

FRANKFORTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – With 87 new cases and seven deaths, Kentucky cracked grim marks Monday in the coronavirus epidemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the deaths, which pushed the state total to 104. Beshear ordered flags in the state flown at half staff for a week to pay tribute to those lost and the state’s commitment to defeating the virus.

- Advertisement -

Of the deaths, four were in Jefferson County and one was in Laurel, that county’s first death (see related story).

The number of new cases pushed the state’s total to 2,048, pushing it across the 2,000 barrier. Of the new cases, 28 were in Jefferson, three were in Fayette, two were in Woodford, one was in Jessamine and a number of other counties across the state.

A total of 629 residents have recovered, which is almost one third, Beshear noted.

Related Article: Conference to crack down on auto theft underway in Lexington

The state has confirmed 26,683 tests statewide. Of the positive cases, 673 people were hospitalized at some point and 299 remain in the hospital. At some point, 259 have been in ICU at some point and 136 are now.

Nursing homes continued to be hotspots with 10 more patients and five more staff were among the new cases reported Monday. Five of the deaths were in nursing homes and overall, nursing home residents make up almost a third of state total.

The state continues to catch up on the record number of unemployment claims, issuing $50.54 million in benefits Sunday to 100,692 people.

In response to a question, Beshear said the state has cited 18 businesses for violating rules against large gatherings.

“We have not singled out churches,” Beshear said.

“Talk about everybody else, “He said, noting the state got 30 calls Sunday about mass gatherings and when law enforcement checked, they found all but one were in compliance.

“I am grateful for everyone out there who is doing it right,” the governor said.

In other matters, 250 beds in the emergency center at the fairgrounds in Louisville are almost ready with the help of some 300 National Guard members.

The governor also said he was not considering a statewide curfew on the heals of more communities like Frankfort and Franklin County that have.

“Right now, our large gathering problems aren’t happening at night, they are during the day. If I get enough communities and local leaders who want it, I will look at it,” he said.