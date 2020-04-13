Lexington psychologist sees negative mood shift as pandemic draws on

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Almost everyday Governor Beshear starts his briefings with the phrase “we will get through this together.” But how long can Kentuckians hear the phrase before the mantra loses its punch?

It’s a mantra Dr. Katherine Stone, a licensed psychologist in Lexington, says is just the kind of phrase healthcare professionals would recommend in a time like this.

“Something we know from research on psychology is that social connection leads to increased happiness and it decreases so many negative outcomes in our health. And having a mantra like ‘We will get through this together’ makes us feel connected and bonded,” she said.

During the first few weeks, adjusting to the new normal was just that, an adjustment.

“A lot of individuals have gotten used to working at home, or doing school at home, or doing schooling kids at home, but the extended period of no social contact is really hard,” Dr. stone said.

But now, Dr. Stone says she’s noticed increasing depression and anxiety in her clients who were previously managing okay.

Does this mean the honeymoon phase of this pandemic is over?

I am seeing that people are struggling more, because it feels like there’s no end in sight,” Dr. Stone said.

What are Dr. Stone’s recommendations for preventing mental health cracks?

practicing mindfulness techniques and deep breathing

meditation

meditative prayer

taking each day as it comes, one thing at a time

writing a gratitude list and putting it where you can see it

writing a comparative list, putting things that are worse than your experience now on a list

self care, things that help you relax

“The longer we’re socially distancing and socially isolating then the more frustrated we’re going to become,” Dr. Stone said.

She says it’s possible some people experiencing high anxiety without any self care could turn to self protection over the protection of the greater good. And as Beshear would say, we can’t be doing that.