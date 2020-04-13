Laurel County has first coronavirus death

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Health Department has reported the county’s first coronavirus-related death.

In a message on its Facebook page, the department said, “We are saddened to report that we have had a Laurel County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 pass away. Please keep the family of this individual in your thoughts and prayers. Underlying health conditions may have been a factor in this death.”

The message went on to implore residents to abide by safety and health rules.

“It is very important that EVERYONE follow the prevention strategies: stay home if you don’t need to be out, keep a 6 foot distance or more if you do have to go out, wash your hands more often than you usually would, cover your cough. CALL your doctor if you are sick and seek medical care if you have an emergency,” the message said.

Health Department Director Mark Hensley told the Sentinel Echo newspaper the man sought treatment during the weekend at Saint Joseph London hospital but died Sunday night before test results were back. Those since have confirmed the virus.

The governor during his Monday coronavirus briefing identified the victim as a 70-year old man.