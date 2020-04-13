Interpreter Virginia Moore raises awareness for deaf and hard of hearing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Every day at 5 p.m. Governor Andy Beshear continues to update the commonwealth about Covid-19 and right by his side is American Sign Language interpreter, and Executive Director for the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.

The updates are invaluable to the hearing impaired community.

“I think having Virginia there on TV every day for one she is just a calm and steady presence and so it’s one of those things in uncertain times it’s nice to have something or someone to count on,” Sarah Roof said.

She is part of a non profit parent driven organization called Kentucky Hands and Voices. The group focuses on helping families of hearing impaired children. She says Moore is now an integral part of that.

“It’s not every day that people have access right there in their living rooms to what an interpreter looks like and what they do,” Roof said.

Recently the group hosted a question and answer session with Moore herself. She spoke about how she learned to sign.

“I learned my sign language through my family, the parents and my sister. Then I went to get nationally certified so I can work as an interpreter,” Moore said.

She also gave insight into her viral performance, interpreting a song McCracken County High School students sang from the 1978 film Grease.

“When I was standing next to the governor, I didn’t know they were going to do the song ‘Grease’. I didn’t know and when it started of course some of those words don’t have signs so I did the best I can,” Moore said.

Roof says it’s been nice to have someone bringing light to the need of the hearing impaired community.

“Just kind of having that brought in the forefront for the public has been huge and you know Virginia she’s a very passionate advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing community,” Roof said.