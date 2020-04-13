Firefighter injured during storm cleanup

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Marrowbone Volunteer firefighter in Pike County is fighting his his life after being hit by a vehicle while clearing storm damage Sunday night.

According to a post of the department’s Facebook page, Jimmy Belcher was injured and is in Pikeville Medical Center.

In the post, Marrowbone Chief Clinard Bubby Atkins said, “I’m asking everyone to please pray for one of our members, (he was) same as a son to me. Jimmy Belcher, unit 555, was responding to a call and was moving a tree out of the road and was hit by a vehicle and is in critical condition. Please put him on every prayer line that you can.”