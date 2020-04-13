Fayette County Public Schools makes changes to meal services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The district has pared-down the days it is offering meal services.

After schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the district continued to provide meals to students who needed it.

It was handing out meals at different sites and using school buses to deliver meals.

After an employee involved in the bus delivery tested positive for the coronavirus, that delivery service was suspended.

Meals are still being handed out at several sites.

The service is now offered only two days a week, Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

The district says Monday’s package will have servings for both Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday’s package will have enough food to make it through Saturday.

The meals are available to all students 18 and under and they don’t need to go to school in Fayette County to get them.

Lansdowne Elementary Cafeteria Manager, Kasey Simmons says so far the response has been positive and most people seem grateful for the meals.

You can find a complete list of locations to pick up meals here.