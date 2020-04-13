Derby merchandise sale to benefit those hit financially by virus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Officials say Kentucky Derby merchandise with the original race date of May 2 will go on sale this week with 20 percent of proceeds going to funds set up to help people who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kentucky Derby Museum said in a statement that merchandise will be sold online from April 15 through May 3 and include hundreds of Derby 146 items.

- Advertisement -

The public health crisis caused by the coronavirus forced Churchill Downs to postpone Kentucky Derby 146 from May 2 to Labor Day weekend.