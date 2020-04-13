Car meets water pumping station

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Stormy weather wasn’t the only thing some rural fire departments had to worry about Sunday.

At about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the Sand Gap community in Jackson County, a car went out of control and crashed into a water pumping station.

Crews from the Broadhead Volunteer Fire Department responded with its special operations trailer not only to the accident but also to shore up the building to make sure it was structurally sound and could continue to function until repairs could be made.

The crews completed their work at about 8:30 p.m., according to the department’s Facebook page.