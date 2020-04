LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s Easter Sunday! But with coronavirus precautions, people have to get a little bit creative to celebrate.

All across Lexington, people are decorating their houses and businesses with Easter eggs.

Little LEXplorers organized the event and it encourages families to drive and see all of the festive decorations.

With nearly 50 places participating, people across the city can find multiple places to visit.